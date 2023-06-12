BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,426,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

