BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
Shares of BIOL remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,426,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
