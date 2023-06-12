BitTorrent-New Price Down 8.5% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $509.28 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009679 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002606 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002757 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003002 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars.
