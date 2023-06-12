BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 240 ($2.98) to GBX 225 ($2.80) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 190.71 ($2.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

