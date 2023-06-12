BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

BKSY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackSky Technology

In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,630 shares of company stock worth $125,482. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13,779.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.