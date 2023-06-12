BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th.
BlackSky Technology Stock Up 3.8 %
BKSY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Insider Transactions at BlackSky Technology
In other BlackSky Technology news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,630 shares of company stock worth $125,482. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
