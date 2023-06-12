BMO Capital Markets Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$13.04 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

