Bokf Na Has $483,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Western Union were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

WU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. 1,832,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,581,949. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

