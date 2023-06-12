Bokf Na Has $690,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MetLife were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

