Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,759.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

BKNG traded down $14.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,591.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,528. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,637.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,419.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

