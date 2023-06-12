Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Boyd Gaming has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 326,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,989. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

