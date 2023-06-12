Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,217 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.64% of Boyd Gaming worth $93,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 633,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,974. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

