Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.59

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and $650,375.09 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

