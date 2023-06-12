Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $11.34. Braskem shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 994,070 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Braskem Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Braskem by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

