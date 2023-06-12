Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.76.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,714. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 139,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.