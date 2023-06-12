British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,005,200 shares, an increase of 1,747.8% from the May 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.6 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

