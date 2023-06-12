Brokerages Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target at $2.38

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

AEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

AEVA opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 3,552.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

