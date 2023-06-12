Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $63.50

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.7 %

ALRM traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,539. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,591 shares of company stock valued at $972,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,936,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.