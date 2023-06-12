Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 1,019.33

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.33 ($12.67).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.05) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.25) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.68) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.44), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($270,224.27). 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at GBX 940 ($11.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,880.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 988.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 911.74.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

