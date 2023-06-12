Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $125.50

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

