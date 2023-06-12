Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $56.29

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,451 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.7 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

