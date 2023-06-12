Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $56.29

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,330.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $136,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,451 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

