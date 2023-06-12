Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $5.83

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

EXK stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $21,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,074,000 after buying an additional 1,879,509 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 547.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 694,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

