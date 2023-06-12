Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $5.83

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.2 %
EXK stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.