Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $49.29

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $477.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.