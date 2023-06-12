Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) PT at $445.78

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $445.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

FDS stock opened at $397.58 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

