Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $48.24

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

Halliburton stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 1,497,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,538. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.