Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $76.00

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $86.50.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

