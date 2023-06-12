Brokerages Set Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target at $21.75

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSE. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ INSE opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.60. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.