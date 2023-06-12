Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target at $275.44

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $227.62 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

