Brokerages Set Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $22.17

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Klépierre Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping centers, combines expertise in terms of development, rental management and asset management. The company's portfolio is estimated at 19.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, and includes major shopping centers in more than 10 countries in continental Europe, which welcome hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

