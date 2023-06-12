Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) PT at $8.56

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Li-Cycle Stock Performance
Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
