Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) PT at $8.56

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

About Li-Cycle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 16.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Li-Cycle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.