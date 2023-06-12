Brokerages Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $140.33

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.33.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Royal Gold Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 217,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,356,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.