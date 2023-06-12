Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $265.06

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.06.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,797 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

