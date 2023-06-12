Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) PT at $53.55

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 653,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,709. Ventas has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

