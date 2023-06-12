Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT at $194.00

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.00.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

