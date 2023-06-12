Brokerages Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $18.17

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $578.44 million, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 8.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after buying an additional 109,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,247,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

