Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.62. 409,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,507. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

