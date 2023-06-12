Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.84. 428,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.98. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

