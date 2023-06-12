Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.07. The stock had a trading volume of 578,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,165. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.10. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

