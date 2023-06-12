Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.26. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

