Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,925. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

