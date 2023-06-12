Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $26.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bumble by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Bumble has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

