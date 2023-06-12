Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its 3/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect Burford Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

