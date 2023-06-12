Burford Capital (BUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its 3/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect Burford Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Burford Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.04.
Burford Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.
