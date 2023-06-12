CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $320.02

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $320.02 and last traded at $319.66, with a volume of 29943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.20.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.17.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in CACI International by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 33.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.