Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.54. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
