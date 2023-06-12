Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.54. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

