Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.53. 316,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.75. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $486.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

