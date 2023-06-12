Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HRB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.80. 1,290,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

