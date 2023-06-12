Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Rapid7 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rapid7 by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. 896,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

