Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

