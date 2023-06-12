Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,859 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 103,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

BNS traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. 759,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,037. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

