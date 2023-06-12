Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $633,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,773 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Insider Activity
ADT Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
ADT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.
ADT Company Profile
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
