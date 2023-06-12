Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $633,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,773 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity

ADT Stock Up 1.8 %

In other ADT news, CMO Delu Jackson purchased 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Delu Jackson purchased 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

