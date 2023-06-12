Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 120,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $545,780 and sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,030,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,237. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

