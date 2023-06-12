Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 2,233 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 254,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

